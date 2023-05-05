Inflation decreases slightly to 9.24pc in April: BBS

The inflation decreased slightly by 0.9 percent to 9.24 percent in April compared with March data. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) revealed the data on Wednesday.





According toBBS report, inflation in the country increased in February after five consecutive months of decline. It rose to 8.78 percent in February and again to 9.33 percent in March.







In April, the general inflation rate decreased slightly to 9.24 percent. BBS said food inflation has decreased due to reduced prices of fish, meat, vegetables, spices, and tobacco products.





Besides, prices of furniture, household goods, medical care, transportation, and educational materials remain unchanged. Inflation in the non-food sector was 9.72 percent in April, compared to 9.72 percent in the previous month (March).





But this time, the inflation rate has increased in cities compared with villages The rural general inflation rate was 8.92 percent in April, while the urban inflation rate was 9.68 percent during the same period.





On the one hand, inflation has decreased slightly, as the wage rates have increased slightly. The wage index was 7.23 percent in April. In March it was 7.18 percent.





BBS claims that consumers get relief in April due to a slight increase in the wage index and a decrease in inflation mainly.