Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 May, 2023, 1:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tender opening in single day thru e-GP hits record

Published : Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

The number of tenders opened in a single day in the electronic government procurement (e-GP) system registered a new record of 2230 on Tuesday.
Earlier the number was 1508 in a single day.

The e-GP system introduced by the Central Procurement Technical Unit of Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), Ministry of Planning, in 2011 as part of reforms and government's efforts to digitize all public service delivery.

The procuring entities and tenderers across the country have embraced the electronic system gladly as it has removed all physical and operational hassles.

There has been an exponential growth in the numbers of invitation, submission and opening of tenders and contracts through e-GP since 2012.

Up to 3 May 2023, a total of 105569 tenderers and 11174 procuring entity offices registered with the e-GP system. So far, a total of 6,86,703 tenders worth Tk 7,07,104 core were invited in the e-GP system.

Bangladesh has been in a leading position in digitizing entire cycle of procurement starting from planning to contract implementation management.

Electronic contract management (e-CMS) system and electronic audit (e-Audit) modules and Tenderers' Database have recently been added to e-GP.
The CPTU has also formulated Sustainable Public Procurement (SPP) Policy which is now under process of finalization.

It has been implementing a project titled, "Digitizing Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement (DIMAPP)" with support from the World Bank.

The e-GP is saving USD 600 million annually. Travel distance has reduced by about 497km. About 1053 million pages of paper are saved. About 1 lakh 53 thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide emission has decreased.

The procurement lead time has also come down to 57 days from 100 days. The digital system is saving both time and money.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to get $3b concessional loans from S Korea; deal signed
Airlines operating in BD must fix airfare in taka from July 1: Govt
Tourism suffers setback for lack of facilities
Saudi employer flies to BD, attends employee's wedding
German exports slump in March
VOCTA demands action against black money, bank defaulters
India-born Ajay Banga elected as new WB President
Asian markets mixed after US fed hikes rates again


Latest News
Napoli end 33-year wait for Serie A title
‘Shoot-at-sight’ orders issued after violence in India’s Manipur
Concerts returning after Eid with 'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta'
PM to attend Commonwealth summit Friday afternoon
27,000 Yaba tablets, 1-kg heroin seized in C'nawabganj
Death toll N’ganj steel mill blast rises to 3
Teengaer drowns in Padma
61 held in anti-narcotics drives
Death toll from N’ganj re-rolling mill explosion rises to two
Rohingya team leaves for Myanmar to inspect situation before repatriation
Most Read News
Soyabean oil price at Tk 199 per litre raising by Tk 12
Khaleda to return home from hospital in the afternoon
JaPa announces mayoral candidates for 5 city polls
Airlines must fix airfare in taka, instead of dollar from July 1
Buddha Purnima today
Four killed as pickup hits van in Jhenidah
10 shops burnt in Bhola fire
US lauds PM's openness to engage int’l election monitors
Indian police hands over Bangladeshi’s body in Sherpur
Two motorcyclists killed as train hits them in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft