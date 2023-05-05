BD eyes to boost high-value garment exports to Canada

High Commissioner of Canada in Bangladesh Dr. Lilly Nicholls paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara on Wednesday.





BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Director Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Political Counsellor Bradley Coates and Trade Commissioner at the Canadian High Commission Md. Kamal Uddin were also present on the occasion.





During the meeting, their discussion focused on various issues of mutual interest aimed at enhancing trade between Bangladesh and Canada, said a press release.





They discussed how Bangladesh could increase its share of RMG exports to the Canadian market, especially high-value garments and attract investment in different potential sectors like value-added and non-cotton textiles along with others.





BGMEA President Faruque Hassan gave an overview of the readymade garment industry including its current status, opportunities and ongoing efforts to realize its potential.





He briefed the High Commissioner about the vast progress made by Bangladesh's RMG industry in terms of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' rights and welfare, adding that the industry is committed to continue the achievements.





He laid emphasis on the importance of ethical buying practices and fair price to build a more resilient supply chain where the issue of workers' rights and welfare is considered with high importance.





The BGMEA President appraised the Canadian envoy of the industry's vision and preparedness to meet the future challenges and enhance the competitiveness and reputation of Bangladesh as a safe and sustainable apparel sourcing hub in the world.





In the meeting, he also highlighted the future priorities of Bangladesh's RMG industry including increased emphasis on shifting to value-added garments, especially those made from non-cotton and technical textiles, technological up gradation, skills and efficiency enhancement in order to continue the sector's growth momentum.





BGMEA has established a Center of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Health and Safety (CIEOSH) to support the RMG industry of Bangladesh with knowledge, skills and technological know-how in becoming more advanced and competitive in the global market.





He, through the High Commissioner, sought cooperation of Canada in developing knowledge and skills of the students of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in textile, apparel, fashion, design and business through collaboration with leading Canadian fashion institutes and universities.





Faruque Hassan expressed high optimism about more cooperation between Bangladesh and Canada to reap more mutual benefits.