Probe concludes: DG Shipping to return to Navy

The five-member probe committee formed by the Shipping Ministry led by Additional Secretary Sanjoy Kumar Banik on Wednesday concluded hearing over the investigation to find out reasons for inner conflict, identify irregularities, corruption in the EGIMNS Project and also on allegations of misusing power and awarding work orders to associates and relatives raised against the Director General Shipping.



On the last day of the probe, the panel heard the statements of DG Shipping Commodore Md Nizamul Haque and 15 local contractors and sub-contractors and two foreign contractors of the 'EGIMNS (Establishment of Global Maritime Distress and Safety System and Integrated Maritime Navigation System) Project' under the Shipping Ministry.



Besides, the Korean Ambassador to Dhaka Lee Jang-keun on Wednesday held separate meeting with the Ministry's Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal at his Secretariat office on implementation of the project partially financed by the Korean government and implementing by a Korean company.



Ministry sources informed that the Korean envoy requested the Secretary to complete the probe quickly and conclude the project work within its stipulated time, June, 2024.



A Shipping Ministry source said the Ministry has taken steps to send Commodore Md Nizamul Haque back to Bangladesh Navy and assign another official for the post of DG Shipping. To ensure it, a proposal has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office through the Public Administration Ministry.



According to the probe committee officials, all relevant persons including DG Shipping Nizamul Haque submitted their written statements about the allegations raised against them on Wednesday. The local and foreign contractors have also given their statements to the probe committee, so that they can submit a complete report within its stipulated period given by the Ministry.



Earlier on the first day of the hearing, the probe body took statement of EGIMNS Project's Project Director Abu Sayed Mohammad Delowar Rahman and on Tuesday, other project officials have also given their statements to the committee.



According to probe related officials, the committee will now compile all the statements and prepare the probe report summerising those statements.



Shipping Ministry's Additional Secretary Sanjoy Kumar Banik, also head of the five-member probe committee, on Sunday told this correspondent that depositions of all parties have been taken. They are trying to submit the probe on time, so that the issue can be resolved soon and project can be implemented within its stipulated period.



On April 26, the Shipping Ministry formed the probe body to find out reasons for inner conflict and identify the irregularities and corruption in its EGIMNS Project and investigate the allegations of misusing the power and giving work orders to his associates and relatives raised against the DG Shipping.



According to the Ministry, the two-year EGIMNS Project was taken in 2014 to install lighthouses and radio stations at Dublarchar under Bagerhat, Dhalchar under Bhola, Nijhumdweep under Noakhali and Kuakata under Patuakhali districts and modernizing three old lighthouses and radio stations in Cox's Bazar, St Martins' and Kutubdia islands for providing assistance to inland and coastal vessels at a cost of around Tk 370.89 crore.



But, the work of the project couldn't be completed in the last nine years. During the period, duration of the project was extended thrice and cost rose to Tk 779.49 crore.



By this time, the high officials of the implementing authority DG Shipping, Project Director and Korean contractor engaged in conflicts raising various allegations against one another.



In this situation, the project director has recently requested the Ministry to remove him from his assignment giving an elaborate huge explanation to the authority about the allegations raised against him. He also raised eight specific allegations against the DG of DG Shipping authority.



According to the allegations of PD Delowar Rahman and Korean contractor LG-Samhee Construction, they were compelled to spend more than Tk 6 crore to decorate and renovate the office of the DG of DG Shipping forcefully, buy products from the DG's men and assign wok order to DG's people unethically.



However, raising allegations of inefficiency against the project director and contractors, DG Shipping Commodore Md Nizamul Haque claimed that the PD and contractors haven't followed his instructions and the two representatives of Korean company don't have valid work permits to work in Bangladesh.