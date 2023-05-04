Video
Buddha Purnima today

President, PM greet Buddhist community

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Buddha Purnima, the largest religious festival of the Buddhist community, is set to be observed today across the country.
On the occasion of the Buddha Purnima, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages and greeted the members of the Buddhist community as well as the countrymen.

In his message, President Shahabuddin said Buddha Purnima is a holy religious festival related to the birth and attaining supreme enlightenment and great passing away (Mohaporinirvana) of Gautam Buddha.

The head of the state said Gautam Buddha always sought welfare for mankind and he tried his best to make the whole world a peaceful and prosperous.

 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said overcoming greed, hatred and lust, Gautama Buddha preached the messages of non-violence, friendship and compassion throughout his life for the peace, harmony and welfare of mankind.

"In today's world, it is necessary to follow the teachings of Buddha in order to suppress the brute force maddened by violence, prevent the degradation of values and build a peaceful society," the premier added. The day is a public holiday.    BSS


