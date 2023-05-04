Video
199 local institutions apply to be election observers

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent


Election Commission (EC) officials said on Wednesday that 199 local private institutions applied to the EC to get registered as election observers.

The registration will be valid for five years, they said.

EC received the applications before February 2, the last day of sending applications, they said.

A seven-member committee, formed by the EC, is verifying the applications, they said, adding, almost half of the applications are likely to be discarded.

The applicants would be given 15 days to reply to objections about the verification process.
 
Later, the EC will finalise the list of institutions allowed to be election observers.

A total of 118 institutions are now registered as election observers.

Validity of their registration is due to  end on July 11.

Out of the 118, some 40 institutions have applied to get registered again.

Applications of the institutions that didn't monitor any poll in last five years though they were  registered will be cancelled, said EC officials.


