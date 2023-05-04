Video
Home Front Page

Prof Taher Murder Case

No bar to execute two convicts 

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

There is no legal barrier to execute the two death row convicts in the Rajshahi University professor S Taher Ahmed murder case as the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday published the full text of its verdict rejecting the review petitions.

The 21-page verdict was published after signing by the eight-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique.

The two death row convicts are Dr Mia Mohammad Mohiuddin, associate professor of Rajshahi University's Geology and Mining department; and Md Jahangir Alam, caretaker of Prof S Taher's residence.

They have now only one option to seek clemency from the President before their execution.

The text will be sent to the Rajshahi court and it will issue the death warrant of the two death row convicts.

The jail authorities will take steps regarding the execution of the two convicts.

The Appellate Division on March 2 rejected review petitions of three persons including the two death row convicts in Prof Taher murder case.

On April 5, 2022, the court sentenced two people to death and two others to life imprisonment in the case.
The lifers are Nazmul Alam and Abdus Salam, relatives of caretaker Jahangir Alam.

Prof Taher's body was recovered from a drain near his residence, two days after he went missing on February 1, 2006.

On February 3, a murder case was filed with Motihar Police Station in Rajshahi, following a complaint lodged by his son Sanzid. A Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal on May 22, 2008, sentenced four people to death in the case and acquitted two others, including former RU Chhatra Shibir president Mahbubul Alam Salehi.

Later on May 13, 2013, the High Court upheld the death penalty of Mohiuddin and Jahangir, but sentenced Salam and Nazmul to imprisonment until death. After the order, Mohiuddin, Jahangir and Salam moved the apex court.


