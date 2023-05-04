Video
Japanese envoy refrains from commenting on BD election

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Diplomatic Correspondent

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said on Wednesday that he would prefer to refrain from commenting on Bangladesh's upcoming election, calling it as "an internal affair".
 
"I would refrain from making any comments on this (election), it is an internal affair of Bangladesh," he said replying to a question at a media briefing on Wednesday at Japan Embassy in Dhaka.

In November last year, Kiminori's predecessor Ito Naoki said he heard about ballot box stuffing by police overnight before the polling began in the 2018 general election, and hoped that the next polls would be free and fair.

However, the Japanese Embassy organised the briefing on the recent meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo last week. At the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina made an official visit to Japan and had a summit meeting on April 26.

Expressing satisfaction over the discussions between the two primers, the Japanese Ambassador said the two countries are focusing on a "very comprehensive and target-oriented" partnership.

"Our relationship has been elevated to strategic partnership from comprehensive partnership. Strategic partnership does not mean only political and security issues," he told reporters.

The ambassador said that the two countries should have mutually beneficial cooperation on economic front, however, the two countries agreed to further enhance the existing defence cooperation.

Responding to a question on Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook, the ambassador said there are many similarities between that and Japan's views on the Indo-Pacific region.

"The Japanese side appreciated the idea but it is a "little premature" to evaluate the outlook at the moment," he said The Japanese Ambassador returned from Tokyo on Tuesday.

"Both leaders shared the determination to enhance cooperation specifically in three major areas: cooperation for peace and stability in the region and beyond, deepening economic cooperation for mutual benefit and regional prosperity, and expansion of cultural cooperation and people to people exchanges," he said.  

During the summit meeting in Tokyo, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio welcomed the initiation of negotiations concerning the transfer of defence equipment and technology, recognising future potential.

During the summit meeting in Tokyo, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio decided to "elevate" the bilateral relationship to  "Strategic Partnership" as a guiding principle to lead the two countries' journey into the next 50 years and beyond.



