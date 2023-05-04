KSA to facilitate repatriation of BD nat'ls from Sudan

The Saudi Foreign Ministry will facilitate the Bangladeshi Sudan evacuees to return home within 72 hours of landing in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



"Saudi authorities assured us that they would facilitate overall management, they (Saudi government) have decided to make arrangements for the Bangladeshis to stay in the Bangladesh International School's English section in Jeddah under the supervision of the Bangladesh consulate in Jeddah," Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwaryhas said.



Following a meeting with the head of the Makkah branch of the Saudi Foreign Ministry, Mazen bin Hamad Al Hamali, over the evacuation issue, Patwary said, "Mazen assured all possible cooperation from the Saudi side for the return of Bangladeshis from Sudan," a Foreign Ministry release said on Wednesday.



During the meeting, the Saudi authorities assured that the flight from Madinah would be issued landing permits at the earliest for landing in Jeddah and assured all-out support from the Saudi side in any other emergency related to the repatriation.



Majen was accompanied in the meeting by the Chief of Protocol and Consul Consul of the Makkah Region. Consul General of Bangladesh in Jeddah Md Nazmul Hoque and Deputy Head of Mission of Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh Md Abul Hasan Mridha accompanied the Bangladesh ambassador, the release said.



After the meeting, Ambassador Patwary visited the Bangladesh International School's English Section in Jeddah and gave guidance to the school authorities and Jeddah Mission to ensure necessary facilities for the Bangladeshis returning from Sudan, the release said.



Besides, the ambassador discussed with officials of Biman, including the regional manager for Jeddah, about providing adequate seats in the aircraft for timely repatriation of Bangladeshis returning from Sudan, and fixed the schedule of flights.



The Foreign Ministry said that around 700 Bangladeshis were evacuated from Sudan since the conflict began in Sudan.



