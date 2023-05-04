Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD needs $170b investment in energy: Nasrul

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh requires about $170 billion investment by 2041 in different energy sectors and sub-sectors including LNG, renewable energy, smart grid, smart distribution, electric vehicle infrastructure, onshore and offshore hydrocarbon exploration, Power, Energy and Mineral resources Minister Nasrul Hamid said in Washington DC.

"We need financial and technical-knowledge based cooperation from the US investors to implement projects in power and energy sector for building a smart golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Nasrul Hamid said at a meeting on "Strengthening the Future of Economic Growth of Bangladesh" at the high-level discussion in Washington DC on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral resources.

The US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC hosted the meeting on "U.S.-Bangladesh Economic Partnership: Shared Vision for Smart Growth", around 50 US companies were took part in the discussions.

"It needs financial investment as well as technical and knowledge-based cooperation to realise the vision," he said adding that investment should come not only from multilateral development agencies, but also from the public and private sectors.
 
To build a smart Bangladesh in near future, our government plans to upgrading gas infrastructure, setting up petrochemical industries, reducing GHG emissions, smart gas distribution are among the sectors where US companies can invest and the government will provide special incentives to foreign investors, Nasrul said.

"There are profitable investment opportunities in different sectors and sub-sectors like LNG, renewable energy, smart grid, smart distribution, electric vehicle infrastructure, onshore and offshore hydrocarbon exploration," said the state minister.
 
Eric Walker, president of Chevron's Bangladesh office and Dr John Ardil, vice president of Exxon Mobil also addressed the event, the Ministry of Power, Energy and mineral resources said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Probe concludes: DG Shipping to return to Navy
Buddha Purnima today
Russia says foiled Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin
199 local institutions apply to be election observers
No bar to execute two convicts 
Japanese envoy refrains from commenting on BD election
BD a modern miracle: US Chamber of Commerce SVP
KSA to facilitate repatriation of BD nat'ls from Sudan


Latest News
Youth Test: Pakistan U-19 Cricket team crush Bangladesh U-19 side by 10 wkts
BSPA Suspends Kazi Salahuddin's Honorary Membership
Three arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise in Rajbari
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Over 100 killed as floods hit Rwanda
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Child crushed under easy-bike in Khulna
Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack
National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Bangladesh held
36 held in anti-narcotics drives
Most Read News
Prothom Alo editor gets bail on surrender
Prof Taher murder: Full text verdict published, no bar to execute 2 convicts
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases
PM seeks long-term US partnership to build Smart Bangladesh
Bangladesh has highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, 8th globally: UNICEF
Arsonists BNP-Jamaat must not grab power again: PM
BNP-Jamaat demonstrators leave after PM invites them for talk
Artificial Intelligence threatens 7,800 jobs at tech giant IBM
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Two killed as truck rams three-wheeler in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft