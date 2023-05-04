BD needs $170b investment in energy: Nasrul

Bangladesh requires about $170 billion investment by 2041 in different energy sectors and sub-sectors including LNG, renewable energy, smart grid, smart distribution, electric vehicle infrastructure, onshore and offshore hydrocarbon exploration, Power, Energy and Mineral resources Minister Nasrul Hamid said in Washington DC.



"We need financial and technical-knowledge based cooperation from the US investors to implement projects in power and energy sector for building a smart golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Nasrul Hamid said at a meeting on "Strengthening the Future of Economic Growth of Bangladesh" at the high-level discussion in Washington DC on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral resources.



The US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC hosted the meeting on "U.S.-Bangladesh Economic Partnership: Shared Vision for Smart Growth", around 50 US companies were took part in the discussions.



"It needs financial investment as well as technical and knowledge-based cooperation to realise the vision," he said adding that investment should come not only from multilateral development agencies, but also from the public and private sectors.



To build a smart Bangladesh in near future, our government plans to upgrading gas infrastructure, setting up petrochemical industries, reducing GHG emissions, smart gas distribution are among the sectors where US companies can invest and the government will provide special incentives to foreign investors, Nasrul said.



"There are profitable investment opportunities in different sectors and sub-sectors like LNG, renewable energy, smart grid, smart distribution, electric vehicle infrastructure, onshore and offshore hydrocarbon exploration," said the state minister.



Eric Walker, president of Chevron's Bangladesh office and Dr John Ardil, vice president of Exxon Mobil also addressed the event, the Ministry of Power, Energy and mineral resources said.



