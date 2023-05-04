US doesn't endorse one political party over another in BD: State Dept

The United States has reiterated that it does not endorse one political party or candidate over another in Bangladesh.



"And as we have said, the US supports free and fair elections in Bangladesh as well as around the world, and we do not endorse one political party or candidate over another," Principal Deputy Spokesperson of US Department of State Vedant Patel said in a regular media briefing on May 2. He also said, "Broadly what I will say is that the US



doesn't consider it interference to have honest dialogue with our friends and partners about concerns that we have and shared interests that we have that may or may [not] impact the bilateral relationship, that may - may or may [not] impact regional concerns and regional priorities."



Patel said the US embassy in Dhaka acts as an envoy for bilateral relationship with Bangladesh as well as all US embassies around the world do.



"And what I will note - you heard me speak to this yesterday - Bangladesh is a country of great importance to us. It's a country we are interested in deepening our relationships with," Patel said.



In 2022, the two countries celebrated 50 years of bilateral relationship, and they believe that there are a number of issues in which they can continue to deepen cooperation - not just with the Bangladeshi government, with the Bangladeshi people as well, he said.



Patel mentioned addressing the threat of climate change, deepening economic ties, and security concerns as it relates to the Indo-Pacific.



Responding to a question, Patel said, "That's our expectation for any country in the world, is that for elections to take place and for them to happen freely, fairly, and as you said, with neutrality as well, and for them to be conducted with neutrality, as I might add." UNB



