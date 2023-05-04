EU's apparel imports from BD up 5.4pc in Jan-Feb   

The European Union's (EU) apparel imports from Bangladesh increased by 5.4 per cent in the first two months (January-February) period of this year.



But, the EU's apparel imports from the world in the mentioned period has declined by $322 million or 2.03 per cent compared to the corresponding period of 2022, according to the latest data of EUROSTAT.



Clothing imports of the 27-nation economic bloc from Bangladesh stood at $183 million, although the apparel imports, in terms of quantity, from the country declined by 3.02 per cent during the mentioned period, the data showed.



The EU is the largest export destination for Bangladesh as most goods produced in the country are shipped there.



With 22.75 per cent share of the EU's total RMG imports Bangladesh remains the 2nd largest apparel imports source for the EU after China (26.27 per cent share).



The EUROSTAT data also showed that in terms of quantity (measured in kilogram), EU's clothing imports had a stiff downturn by 10.09 per cent, which is $70 million Kgs less than Jan-Feb 2022.



During the mentioned period, import from China declined by 13.11 per cent in value terms, which means a $616 million decline. In terms of quantity, the decline is recorded 16.42 per cent or 32 million Kgs.



In contrast, EU's import from Bangladesh increased by 5.47 per cent or $183 million during the mentioned period. However, imports from Bangladesh saw a decline in quantity terms by 3.02 per cent or 6 million Kgs.



Among the top ten apparel-sourcing countries Bangladesh, India, Vietnam and Pakistan have shown positive growth while EU's imports from other countries including Turkey has declined.



On the other hand, EUs imports from the top sourcing country China has declined by 13.11 per cent year-over-year and reached $4.08 billion. EU's imports from Turkey, the 3rd largest apparel source, have declined by 11 per cent year-over-year. During January-February 2023, the EU imported $1.82 billion worth of clothing from Turkey.



The import figure of the EU shows a significant growth trend which is primarily propelled by increased demand following the Covid-19 pandemic and increased raw material costs.



Due to the recent geopolitical tensions, retailers are struggling to adapt to an increasingly inflationary global market.



The retail sales of many European brands have declined which increased their inventory stock.



Given the challenges in the global economy, EU's imports may start slowing down in the final quarter of the year.



Due to the good growth in the US market, in the fiscal year 2021-22, the total exports of ready-made garments was worth Tk 4,261 crore. In this case, the growth has been 35.47 per cent. Apparel exports were worth $3,145 million in the fiscal year 2020-21.



Even after the war with Ukraine, the exports of clothing to the Russian market has not decreased much. In the last fiscal year, Russia exported $58 billion worth of garments. The previous fiscal year's exports were worth $ 59 billion.



Mohammad Hatem, first vice-president of BKMEA, an association of knitwear manufacturers, said, "We think the demand for ready-made garments in Bangladesh for US buyers will continue to grow." According to our estimates, the country's export growth will be more than 25 per cent this year.



He said, "We are suffering in many ways including international problems. Production is decreasing due to gas shortage. Due to this, instead of exports, imports are increasing. The government will be affected by this, we are being affected. Export orders are falling, no new orders. The cost of materials has increased, the cost of production has increased. While business is said to be easy, business is getting harder."



Meanwhile, due to the abnormal increase in fuel prices, the production cost of garments has increased by about 20 per cent.



Electricity and gas crisis has adversely affected this sector which is the main export income of the country. In the meantime, Walmart, the country's largest clothing buyer, has started cancelling global orders. It has hit the country as well.



Businessmen in this sector say that it will be difficult for the factories to handle this pressure. However, they are currently monitoring the situation.



Bangladesh Policy Research Institute (PRI) Director and European trade researcher Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said that Bangladesh is exporting very necessary garments at a reasonable rate, the demand of which has increased slightly in the European market.



Demand for affordable clothing has increased in Europe, where inflation-wracked consumers are paying higher prices for all goods.



