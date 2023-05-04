DSA would be amended, not repealed: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Wednesday that the Digital Security Act (DSA) would not be repealed.



The DSA would be amended by September, he said at a seminar hosted by Transparency International Bangladesh to mark World Press Freedom Day at Midas Centre in the capital.



"We have nearly completed reviewing the technical recommendations on the law sent by the UN human rights wing," said Anis.



"Eliminating problems in the DSA, it will be made a universal law. Sheikh Hasina will never take away the freedom of the press. The DSA was not created to undermine the freedom of the press but to ensure cyber security," he said.



In March, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Trk had said that his office had "provided detailed technical comments to assist with such a revision [of the law]".