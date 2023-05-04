Ctg canals cleared to avert water logging

CHATTOGRAM, May 3: All the obstacles have been removed from 36 canals in Chattogram by Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Project Director Colonel M Shah Ali told the Daily Observer on Sunday.



Most of the port city will not see water-logging in the coming rainy season, he said.



He said that all the 36 canals including Chaktai Khal had been fully cleared of obstacles. The construction of retaining walls on both banks of six canals is in progress while the retaining walls along 15 canals have been completed.

The city's 57 canals were causing water-logging.



Of them, 36 canals have been re-excavated by the CDA while the remaining 21 canals would be re-excavated by Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).



The project authorities said that partly completed projects included 12 canals, 54 bridges-Culverts, 10.7 km of new drains and 15.5 km of road side drains.



Four mega projects of CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB and the city corporation are on to remove water-logging from the port city at an estimated cost of Tk 14,000 crore.



The Water Development Board (WDB) has after a long gap, began implementing a Tk 1,620 crore project to solve the city's water logging.



The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) for solving the city's water-logging awaits approval of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC). The cost has been revised upward to Tk 10,400 crore from Tk 5, 616 crore.