Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ctg canals cleared to avert water logging

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 3: All the obstacles have been removed from 36 canals in Chattogram by Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Project Director Colonel M Shah Ali told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

Most of the port city will not see water-logging in the coming rainy season, he said.

He said that all the 36 canals including Chaktai Khal had been fully cleared of obstacles. The construction of retaining walls on both banks of six canals is in progress while the retaining walls along 15 canals have been completed.
The city's 57 canals were causing water-logging.

Of them, 36 canals have been re-excavated by the CDA  while the remaining 21 canals would be re-excavated by Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).

The project authorities said that partly completed projects included 12 canals, 54 bridges-Culverts, 10.7 km of new drains and 15.5 km of road side drains.

Four mega projects of CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB and the city corporation are on to remove water-logging from the port city at an estimated cost of Tk 14,000 crore.

The Water Development Board (WDB) has after a long gap, began  implementing a Tk 1,620 crore project to solve the city's water logging.

The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) for solving the city's water-logging awaits approval of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC). The cost has been revised upward to Tk 10,400 crore from Tk 5, 616 crore.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg canals cleared to avert water logging
Prothom Alo Editor gets bail until Aug 16
Law to hound stone throwers, kite, lantern fliers along metro rail route: Police
Court cancels bail of three accused, sends them to jail
AL, BNP playing with election: GM Quader
PM to leave US for UK today to join coronation of Charles III
Pak government, Imran Khan’s party agree to hold general election
Arson terrorists, killers must not grab power again: PM


Latest News
Youth Test: Pakistan U-19 Cricket team crush Bangladesh U-19 side by 10 wkts
BSPA Suspends Kazi Salahuddin's Honorary Membership
Three arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise in Rajbari
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Over 100 killed as floods hit Rwanda
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Child crushed under easy-bike in Khulna
Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack
National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Bangladesh held
36 held in anti-narcotics drives
Most Read News
Prothom Alo editor gets bail on surrender
Prof Taher murder: Full text verdict published, no bar to execute 2 convicts
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases
PM seeks long-term US partnership to build Smart Bangladesh
Bangladesh has highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, 8th globally: UNICEF
Arsonists BNP-Jamaat must not grab power again: PM
BNP-Jamaat demonstrators leave after PM invites them for talk
Artificial Intelligence threatens 7,800 jobs at tech giant IBM
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Two killed as truck rams three-wheeler in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft