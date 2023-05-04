Prothom Alo Editor gets bail until Aug 16

A Dhaka court on Wednesday granted bail to Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman until August 16 in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.



Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court's Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka passed the order after the veteran journalist Matiur Rahman surrendered before it and sought bail.



At the same time his lawyer submitted another petition, seeking the court's permission for furnishing bail bond in the case.



Hearing on both sides, the court permitted the lawyer to submit the bail bond. The court also fixed August 16 for full hearing on the bail petition with lower court record of the case.



On April 2, the High Court granted a six-week anticipatory bail to Matiur Rahman in the case.



