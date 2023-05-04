Law to hound stone throwers, kite, lantern fliers along metro rail route: Police

To ensure security and sensitize people about metro rail, the law enforcement agencies are collecting information of adjacent house owners and tenants of metro rail from Uttara to Agargaon in the capital.



Residents of the area are being advised to be more alert to avoid stone throwing or any untoward incident at important facilities like metro rail.



Meanwhile, police said that no one has been identified in the case filed for stone throwing and breaking the windows of the metro rail.



Police said that the house owners have been instructed to take care that no stones or anything else is thrown at the metro rail from the nearby buildings or anyone fly lanterns from the surrounding areas.



Police officers investigating the case said if someone causes any untoward incident from a building, legal action will be taken against both the person and the building owner.



Officers of Kafrul Police Station said the investigation is ongoing to identify the person or persons who threw stones from the building on the east side between Shewrapara and Kazipara.



Meanwhile, the metro rail authority has filed a case as the plaintiff. An investigation is underway to identify from which building and who pelted the stone at the metro rail and for what purpose. However, no one has been identified in this incident so far. House owners have been asked to keep a watchful eye on tenants of buildings located near metro rail, informed from Kafrul Police Station.



According to the metro rail authorities, a glass worth Tk 10 lakh was damaged due to stone pelting on the metro rail. Law enforcement agencies have been asked to take effective measures to prevent such incidents. They are already investigating the matter. It is the responsibility of the people to protect metro rail as a public asset.



Hafizur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kafrul Police Station, said, "We are talking to the owners of the nearby buildings so that no one flies kites or lanterns in the surrounding area of the metro rail, and no one throws stones at the metro rail."



"Besides, we are collecting the information of building owners and tenants again. After that, no one will be exempted if such an incident occurs," he added.



Meanwhile, Pallabi Police Station OC Parvez Islam said, "It is not possible for the law enforcement agencies alone to ensure the safety of the metro rail, unless the people are aware."



