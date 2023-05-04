Court cancels bail of three accused, sends them to jail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent three accused including former BCL leader Mahbubur Rahman to jail after cancelling their bail prayers in Motijheel Awami League leader Tipu and a college student Prity murder case.



Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity were killed in the capital's Shahjahanpur area on the night of March 24 last year.



Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after their lawyer submitted a prayer, seeking an extension of their bail in the case.



The same court on April 18 granted interim bail to three accused until Wednesday.



The other two accused are Md Maruf Khan and Maruf Reza Sagor.



As per previous date's order the IO of the case was present in the court on Wednesday.



The Investigation Officer told the court that four other accused in the case gave confessional statements, in which, they said that Maruf, Mahbubur and Sagor were involved with the killings. So, their bail should be cancelled.



Dhaka Metropoltan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu opposed the bail extension prayer submitted by the accused's lawyer. However, the defence opposed it saying that their clients were implicated in the case "falsely".



Upon hearing both sides, the judge cancelled their bail and ordered to send them to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.



