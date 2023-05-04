AL, BNP playing with election: GM Quader



Chairman of Jatiya Party (JP) and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Golam Mohammad Quader, MP, said it is important for everyone to agree to make the election system independent. For this, all the political parties should come together and decide on the election system.



GM Quader said this to the media at the Jatiya Party Chairman's Banani office on Wednesday afternoon.



Quader also said that neighbouring India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan and Pakistan have also set up fair election systems. The same old game is going on with elections in our country. When in government everyone tries to have controlled elections for the sake of the constitution because those who are in government are afraid of being accountable to the people.



When they are out of power, they talk on behalf of people's right and speaks. We have to come out of that attitude. Hence, a permanent solution is needed to strengthen the electoral system.



GM Quader further said that the election system should be kept out of everyone's control. Because those who are in government they have the opportunity to control elections.



