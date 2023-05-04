PM to leave US for UK today to join coronation of Charles III

WASHINGTON, May 3: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Washington DC for London today to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as the king and the queen of the United Kingdom (UK) and the other Commonwealth realms.



A United Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage members will depart from the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC around 08:25 Washington time.



Ambassador of Bangladesh to the USA Muhammad Imran will see off the prime minister at the airport. The flight will land at the Heathrow International Airport in London at 20:55 (local time) where Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem will receive the Prime Minister. BSS



