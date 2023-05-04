Pak government, Imran Khan’s party agree to hold general election







The decision was taken in overnight parleys to end a deadlock over the timing of provincial and federal elections, an issue that has rocked the country's politics for months.



The talks were being held in the backdrop of the controversy with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seeking early polls - particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where assemblies were dissolved in January - and the government maintaining that provincial and federal elections across the country be held on the same day in October.



The third and key round of talks between the coalition government and PTI began on Tuesday night to discuss proposals for holding elections on the same day in the country.



"There was no longer any confusion about whether there should be separate elections in one or two provinces [ ] and the two sides have agreed that holding elections in the country on the same day was for the betterment," Ishaq Dar was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.



He added that another positive outcome of the talks was that elections would be held under caretaker setups.



However, he added, a consensus was yet to be reached on the date of the elections. "We have narrowed down on the date but we have yet to reach an agreement," he said, adding that both sides would consult their leadership on the matter. He termed the consensus on holding one-day elections in the country as "big progress".



The minister said both sides have shown flexibility and if they continue to work towards a resolution with sincerity, "the third stage (finalisation of the election date), which will be the final stage, will also be successful".



Speaking alongside him, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani said it was also agreed that both sides would accept the election results.



The government side included Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and they are joined by Yusuf Raza Gilani and Syed Naveed Qamar from the Pakistan Peoples Party and other parties in the coalition government.



The PTI, which is the main opposition party, fielded its Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Ali Zafar for talks.



Meanwhile, PTI's Qureshi said while briefing the media about the meeting that his party has agreed to the government's proposals of holding elections on the same day under caretaker setups.



But, he added, an agreement was yet to be reached on the date for dissolving the National Assembly and Sindh and Balochistan assemblies, as well as the date for elections. NDTV



