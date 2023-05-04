Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pak government, Imran Khan’s party agree to hold general election

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

ISLAMABAD, May 3: Pakistan's coalition government and former prime minister Imran Khan's party made "big progress" after they agreed to hold general elections in the entire country on the same day but still differed on the date of the polls.

The decision was taken in overnight parleys to end a deadlock over the timing of provincial and federal elections, an issue that has rocked the country's politics for months.

The talks were being held in the backdrop of the controversy with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seeking early polls - particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where assemblies were dissolved in January - and the government maintaining that provincial and federal elections across the country be held on the same day in October.

The third and key round of talks between the coalition government and PTI began on Tuesday night to discuss proposals for holding elections on the same day in the country.

"There was no longer any confusion about whether there should be separate elections in one or two provinces [
] and the two sides have agreed that holding elections in the country on the same day was for the betterment," Ishaq Dar was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

He added that another positive outcome of the talks was that elections would be held under caretaker setups.

However, he added, a consensus was yet to be reached on the date of the elections. "We have narrowed down on the date
but we have yet to reach an agreement," he said, adding that both sides would consult their leadership on the matter. He termed the consensus on holding one-day elections in the country as "big progress".

The minister said both sides have shown flexibility and if they continue to work towards a resolution with sincerity, "the third stage (finalisation of the election date), which will be the final stage, will also be successful".

Speaking alongside him, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani said it was also agreed that both sides would accept the election results.

The government side included Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and they are joined by Yusuf Raza Gilani and Syed Naveed Qamar from the Pakistan Peoples Party and other parties in the coalition government.

The PTI, which is the main opposition party, fielded its Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Ali Zafar for talks.

Meanwhile, PTI's Qureshi said while briefing the media about the meeting that his party has agreed to the government's proposals of holding elections on the same day under caretaker setups.

But, he added, an agreement was yet to be reached on the date for dissolving the National Assembly and Sindh and Balochistan assemblies, as well as the date for elections.    NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg canals cleared to avert water logging
Prothom Alo Editor gets bail until Aug 16
Law to hound stone throwers, kite, lantern fliers along metro rail route: Police
Court cancels bail of three accused, sends them to jail
AL, BNP playing with election: GM Quader
PM to leave US for UK today to join coronation of Charles III
Pak government, Imran Khan’s party agree to hold general election
Arson terrorists, killers must not grab power again: PM


Latest News
Youth Test: Pakistan U-19 Cricket team crush Bangladesh U-19 side by 10 wkts
BSPA Suspends Kazi Salahuddin's Honorary Membership
Three arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise in Rajbari
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Over 100 killed as floods hit Rwanda
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Child crushed under easy-bike in Khulna
Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack
National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Bangladesh held
36 held in anti-narcotics drives
Most Read News
Prothom Alo editor gets bail on surrender
Prof Taher murder: Full text verdict published, no bar to execute 2 convicts
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases
PM seeks long-term US partnership to build Smart Bangladesh
Bangladesh has highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, 8th globally: UNICEF
Arsonists BNP-Jamaat must not grab power again: PM
BNP-Jamaat demonstrators leave after PM invites them for talk
Artificial Intelligence threatens 7,800 jobs at tech giant IBM
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Two killed as truck rams three-wheeler in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft