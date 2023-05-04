

Arson terrorists, killers must not grab power again: PM



"The arson terrorist BNP-Jamaat alliance, the killers, the anti-liberation forces and war criminals must not come to power again in this land (Bangladesh)," she said.



The prime minister said this on Tuesday while speaking at a civic reception accorded to her at Ritz Carlton hotel here.



The PM is now in Washington on a six-day official visit to the United States during which she attended the celebration of 50 years of Bangladesh's partnership with the World Bank.



She said that BNP-Jamaat nexus drove Bangladesh to the verge of destruction during their regime.



She said that her Awami League government has been able to put Bangladesh on the "highways of development" through hard work over the last 14 years.



"Bangladesh will keep marching forward. Bangladesh will be built as the developed and prosperous Golden Bengladesh of the Father of the Nation, and that is our aim. We will work keeping that target in our mind," she said.



Hasina said that the government has built the country as Digital Bangladesh.



"Taking advantage of digital Bangladesh they (BNP-Jamaat) are engaged in spreading lies against us. please do not pay heed to their propaganda," she told her audience.



The prime minister recalled that millions shed blood and sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. "Let's proudly work with our heads held high," she urged.



She described her government's measures to ensure the overall socio-economic development in the country, including in infrastructure, healthcare, accommodation, education and employment generation.



"We have made it possible as the Awami League has been in power," she stated. She said the Awami League is a pro-people party and has always worked for establishing the rights of the masses. "The Awami League always works for the welfare of the people.



The fate of the people gets changed whenever the party assumes office."



"Development occurs whenever the Awami League assumes office. ---we have become a developing country and are determined to build the country as a developed and prosperous one," she said.



She recognised the contribution of the Bangladeshi expatriates abroad, saying, "Expatriates have made great contributions to the development of our country."



The PM requested the expatriates to send remittance home through legal channels instead of hundi as the government has announced a 2.5 percent incentive for this.



She said the wheels of the economy has kept running after the global economic crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war thanks to the government's timely measures.



Many countries including the developed ones are now facing difficulties due to the ongoing war, but Bangladesh's condition is still better than many others, she said.



The premier once again called upon the citizens to boost food production in the country to avert any crisis.



Referring to cutting the poverty rate to 18.7 percent and hardcore poverty rate to 5.6 percent, she said there will be no extreme poverty in the country.



The PM said the government is giving free houses with land under the Ashrayan Project to the homeless and landless people across the country following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



She added that they have already given houses among 35 lakh people under the housing scheme and ensured their livelihoods.



"None will remain homeless in the country as her government has committed to bringing every person under the free housing scheme," she said, adding that 60,000 more houses are being built for this purpose.



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, among others, was present on the dais while Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran moderated the function. �UNB



