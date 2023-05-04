2 school students drown in Gazipur resort

GAZIPUR, May 3: Two students drowned in a pond at a resort in Pubail of Gazipur on Wednesday afternoon.



Md Hamim Hoque, 17, son of Azizul Hoque and Md Roman, son of Liton Miah, were from Madhya Arichpur village under Tongi Purbo police station in Gazipur Metropolitan area. They were students of class nine of a local high school in Tongi.



Locals said 10 to 12 friends from Madhya Arichpur went to Sabrina Dream Resort and Park .



Most of the friends including the duo went to the pond to take a bath and a few minutes later Hamin and Roman went missing around 1:30pm, they said. UNB