Covid: 18 more cases reported

Bangladesh reported 18 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning.



With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,038,268 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rate was 0.8 percent against the tests of 1,452 samples.



The recovery rate increased to 98.41 percent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 percent. UNB



