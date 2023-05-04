Man held with drugs at Teknaf

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with 1.13 kgs of crystal meth, 3,000 Yaba pills, 20 kgs of current nets from a boat in the Naf River in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district early Wednesday.



The arrestee was identified as Md Rifat alias Bila, 21, son of Shamsul Alam of the upazila.



Tipped off, a team of BGB-2 conducted a drive in the area around 2:25 am and challenged a boat while crossing the border, said commanding officer of BGB-2 Lieutenant Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed.



Later, the BGB men arrested Bila while another man managed to flee the scene.



After searching the boat, the BGB men seized the contraband items. UNB



