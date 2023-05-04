Follow Buddha’s ideals: CCC Mayor

CHATTOGRAM, May 3: Chittagong City Corpo-ration Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has called for following the ideals of Gautam Buddha to bring peace to the world suffering from the Corona epidemic and Ukraine-Russia war.



In a greeting message on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Wednesday, the Mayor said, "Gautam Buddha's immortal message of peace to the world is an inspiration to build a world of peace for ages. Let us all abandon warlike attitudes and build a world of peace inspired by Buddha's ideals. Let's all build a non-communal Bangladesh of Bangabandhu's dream."



