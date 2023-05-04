Prez for ensuring transparency, accountability at all levels

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday directed all officers and employees of Bangabhaban to ensure neutrality, transparency and accountability at every level of their duties.



"We have to think of enhancing reputation of Bangabhaban as it has a long history and tradition. All of you are the part of the history and tradition of Bangabhaban. You are also representatives of Bangabhaban," he said.



The President gave this instruction while exchanging greetings with the officers and employees of Bangabhaban in the morning at its Durbar Hall.



This is the first time he has exchanged greetings with the officers and employees of Bangabhaban after assuming office as President.



Stating that they are the servants of the people and not their masters, the President said that they should work in a way so that the people get the services they expect easily.



"So every activity of you (Bangabhaban officials-employees) should be service-oriented so that people can put trust and confidence in you," he said.



Highlighting the history of Bangabhaban, President Shahabuddin hoped that the officials and employees will perform their duties with devotion, honesty and sincerity to brighten the image of Bangabhaban.



Saying that there is no alternative to honesty and a justice-based, knowledge-based and enlightened public administration to establishing good governance in the country, he said: "You will be guided by the laws, rules and regulations of the government." "Remember that all laws are made for the welfare of the people," he added.



Mentioning Bangabhaban as a monument of the country's history and tradition, he said the hard labour, talent and sincerity of every employee working here are mixed with it.



The officers and employees of Bangabhaban would provide their relentless efforts for the development and progress of the country, the President hoped.



Referring to the August 15, 1975 carnage, the President said, "The history of Bangabhaban is not only of pride and dignity but also the witness of some heinous crime. The killer gang hatched the deep-rooted conspiracy to kill Bangabandhu along with his family members, sitting in this Bangabhaban." UNB



