Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:14 AM
16 more patients hospitalised with dengue

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Sixteen more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Of the new patients, nine were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Seventy-four dengue patients, including 56 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1053 dengue cases, 968 recoveries, and eleven deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.    UNB


