DNCC to plant two lakh seedlings in two years: Mayor

To develop resilience against climate-induced heat, the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has planned to plant two lakh seedlings over a period of two years.



Addressing a programme as Chief Guest, DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam revealed the plan, held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building at Dhaka University (DU) on Wednesday.



At the same time, he sought cooperation from all quarters including city dwellers, teachers, students and all residents living in the capital to implement the plan properly.



The Mayor stressed the need for nature based solutions to reduce heat waves which have been causing intense sufferings across the country, especially in the capital.



In the programme, a MoU was signed between DNCC and the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Centre.

Chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro-VC Prof ASM Maksud Kamal addressed the function as Special Guest.



