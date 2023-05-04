Travel as an act of love

Dear Sir



In today's world, it seems almost impossible to take a vacation because we're always plugged into a vast array of devices and forced to keep up with the fast pace in which the world moves. When one does find the time to breakaway and unplug, how do you choose where to go with the endless array of destinations and experiences available?



What are the criteria taken into consideration when making a choice of where to travel? For some, it's pure relaxation and pampering. Others seek adventure and cultural experience to fulfil a sense of understanding other walks of life. And some just simply want to get as far away from home as possible.



Life is what you make it, it's your choice. Don't compromise in life, enjoy it to the fullest. Don't make excuses. Be patient, work hard. Keep a learning attitude, an open mind and do not see through the beliefs you hold but see things as they are.



Make a commitment that no matter what your boring story was in the past and that you will live life on your own terms and conditions.



Zihadul Islam Bhuyian

Graduated from NSU, Department of CSE