 World Bank promises huge financial aid

Bangladesh's partnership with the World Bank has reached new heights after a brief tete-a-tete between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the President David R Malpass of the global lender during the former's recent visit to New York.



Coinciding Hasina-Malpass meeting, the World Bank last week approved a $1.25 billion financing under the new Country Partnership Framework for Bangladesh for three projects. This has been considered a major financing commitment from the World Bank after its withdrawal from the Padma Bridge project that had embittered its relations a bit with Bangladesh.



The World Bank has committed to finance at least 53 projects at a cost of $15 billion which is as part of its $39 billion grant and loan programme for Bangladesh. With new promises, the world lender seems to have eyeing a strong partnership with Dhaka.



Bangladesh also wants to keep building on its partnership with the World Bank. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made it clear while addressing the Plenary Session of the 50 Years Partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank at the Preston Auditorium of World Bank Headquarters. She urged the World Bank and other development partners to find out viable alternatives to help economies like Bangladesh cope better with the stress triggered by the pandemic, armed conflicts and climate emergency.



Meanwhile, the new loan agreement signed between Bangladesh and the World Bank are for implementing the following projects. Firstly, it is to accelerate transport and trade connectivity in Eastern South Asia (ACCESS) - Bangladesh Phase-1 Project worth $753.45 million.



Secondly, $500 million Resilient Infrastructure Building Project (RIVER) for resilience, adaptation and vulnerability reduction will be the first major investment to support Bangladesh's Delta Plan 2100. It will help improve disaster preparedness against inland flooding.

Thirdly, $500 million First Bangladesh Green and Climate Resilient Development (GCRD) project is the first such credit that will help the country's transition to resilient development.



Fourthly, $250 million Sustainable Microenterprise and Resilient Transformation (SMART) project aims to help transform the Microenterprise sector into a more dynamic, less polluting, resource efficient and climate resilient growth sector.



Lastly, $250 million Bangladesh Environmental Sustainability and Transformation (BEST) project to help strengthen environmental management and promote private sector participation in green investment.



However, with Bangladesh preparing for the smooth and sustainable graduation from the UN LDC status by 2026, this has the potential to impede Bangladesh's continued progress with the loss of preferential trade status. The international support measures associated with LDC status are related to trade preferences, development financing, including Official Development Assistance, debt relief, technical assistance and other forms of support.



We believe that WB's support for our economic development will help the power of technology and innovation to improve the quality of life of the country's citizens, enhance economic growth, and protect the environment.



