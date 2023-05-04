

Country’s journey continues with IMF



The IMF's journey with Bangladesh has started after our independence to reform our post-war economic condition. Since 1974, ten times Bangladesh has received loans from the IMF. Bangladesh has already attained some capability to the policy objectives of the IMF program, although the initiatives have been taken in a hurry. This will be the 11th loan from the IMF as well as the highest amount of loan in the history of Bangladesh with $4.7 billion, though the biggest borrower to the IMF is Argentina, with a total outstanding debt of $46 billion.



The previous loan of Bangladesh was taken under the Extended Credit Facility in 2012 and Today IMF policy makers authorised $3.3 Billion under the Extended Credit Facility and $1.4 Billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.



According to the briefings of IMF on 31 January, Bangladesh will be the first country in Asia to take in a loan from the IMF under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. Bangladesh received loans in 1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985, 1987,1990,2003,2012 under Standby Arrangement, Structural Adjustment Facility Commitment, Extended Fund Facility as well as Extended Credit Facility.



On February 2, the first instalment of $476 million from IMF out of the $4.7 billion loan package was received by Bangladesh", ensured by Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesman Mezbaul Haque. Six equal payments of $704 million each will make up the remaining Amount.



Russia's war in Ukraine has halted Bangladesh as well as the global economy from being recovered after the post-pandemic crisis, causing a rapid expansion of Bangladesh's current account imbalance, a devaluation of the Taka, and a decrease in foreign reserves.



The authorities of IMF said, in order to accelerate growth in the economy, they need to utilise private investment, boost worker efficiency, and develop climate resilience as well as to address long-standing structural issues and vulnerabilities related to climate change. To address these most recent economic disturbances, the IMF authorities have adopted a comprehensive package of actions.



As a part of general discussion, the ongoing debate is about how the IMF loan condition works on Economy. However, Some Scholars said it has a positive impact on the economy. Others said it has a negative impact because of its conditionality which needs little reform. And other Scholars said it has a mixed impact where positive in the long run and negative in the short run. But the whole situation depends on how strongly our policy makers are able to cope with this uncertain economic crisis to stabilise.



The writer is a student, Department of Finance and Banking, Jahangirnagar University