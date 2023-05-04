Seven to die, two get life term in murder, drug cases

Separate courts on Tuesday sentenced seven people to death and a couple to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in three districts- Bogura, Cumilla and Chapainawabganj.



BOGURA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Shibganj Upazila on September 18, 2012.



Bogura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convict is Akbar Ali Mondal, 57, a resident of Belai Kekar Para area under the upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.



According to the prosecution, on September 18 in 2012, Akbar Ali strangled to death his wife at night for dowry and then hanged his wife from the ceiling to hide the incident.



He said everyone that his wife committed suicide on the next morning.



Later on, the deceased's brother filed a case with Shibganj Police Station (PS) in this regard accusing four persons including his brother-in-law.



After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.



On Tuesday afternoon, the court delivered the verdict in presence of the accused.



The court also acquitted three other accused as their involvement in the killing was not proved.



CUMILLA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced six people to death for killing a college teacher in Sadar Upazila in 2010.



Additional District and Sessions Judge in Cumilla Jahangir Hossain delivered the judgement at around 11 am.



The condemned convicts are: Zakir, Ilyas, Kamal, Nayan, Mithun and Jamal. All of them are the inhabitants of Sadar Upazila.



During the judgement, Jamal, Zakir and Ilyas were present on the dock.



According to the prosecution, on October 8, 2010, Zahedul Alam Sujon, a teacher of Baropara Model School and College in Sadar Upazila, was beaten and hacked over previous enmity at East Kuchaitoli. Later on, he died while underwent treatment.



The deceased's father AKM Faruque Azam then filed a case with Kotwali Model PS citing the names of 10 and 3 to 4 more unidentified persons.



Later on, investigation officer Md Nasir Uddin Mridha submitted a charge-sheet to the court on May 22, 2022 against nine persons.



Of the nine accused, two were acquitted as the charges brought against them were not proved. One accused died when the trial proceeding was underway.



After recording the depositions of 15, out of 21 witnesses, the court on Tuesday morning pronounced death sentences to six accused.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man and his wife to life-term of imprisonment in a narcotics case filed in Sadar Upazila in 2021.



Chapainawabganj District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Adib Ali handed down the verdict.



The condemned convicts are: Md Fazel, 37, and his wife Jinna Khatun, 30. Both are residents of Jhoragachi area under the upazila.



The court also fined the convicts Tk 20,000 each.



According to the case statement, members of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, recovered 80 grams of heroin from their house on December 10, 2021.



Though the DNC could detain the woman, her husband was absconding. Later on, he was arrested and a case was filed in this connection.



Investigation Officer of the case Illias Hossain, inspector of the DNC, submitted the charge-sheets to the court accusing them on January 27, 2022.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict in presence of both the accused after completing all legal procedures on Tuesday.



