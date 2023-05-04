Int’l Dance Day observed in Pabna

PABNA, May 3: The International Dance Day-2023 was observed in the district like elsewhere in the globe on Saturday to raise awareness about the art of dance and its cultural significance.



Pabna Shilpakala Academy and Bangladesh Dance Artistes Sangsrga District Committee organized different programmes at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the town on Saturday.



The programmes included dance performances, workshops, and other events that showcase the diversity of dance styles and tradition.



District Shilpakala Training Centre, Santhia Upazila Dance Institution, Gantobya, Nrittya Rang, Sonar Bangla Ma Academy, Pabna Lalitokala Academy Nabobesh and Nritanchal Cultural Academy participated in the programme.



The goal of International Dance Day is to promote dance as an art form that transcends cultural and linguistic barriers and connects people around the world.



Dance has been an integral part of human culture since ancient times, serving as a form of expression, communication, and celebration.



