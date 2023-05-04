24 fire victim families at Naldanga need govt support

NATORE, May 3: A total of 24 unfortunate families who lost their houses in a devastating fire incident seven days back in Banshila Village of Naldanga Upazila in the district, are in need of financial assistance from the government to build new houses.



At present, the suffering of these families has reached the unbearable climax due to crisis of construction materials and dispute over the land where the burnt houses were built in the past. These families are now living under trees and on the roof of the adjacent houses and premises.



