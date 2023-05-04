Two drown in Pirojpur, Rangpur

A minor child and a man drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Rangpur, in two days.



INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A minor boy drowned in the Baleshwar River in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.



The deceased was identified as Raubel Kazi, 4, son of Jamal Hossain, a resident of Charakhali Village in the upazila.



According to local sources, the child fell down in the river while playing near its bank along with his friend.



Locals rescued the child and took to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Indurkani Police Station (PS) Enamul Haque confirmed the incident.



RANGPUR: A man drowned in a pond in Satmatha area in the city on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Fahim, 40, a resident of Station area in the city.



According to local sources, Fahim slipped into a pond and drowned there when he along with his nephew was trying to catch some dead fishes which were floating on water. Realising the incident, the nephew started shouting for help.



Locals rushed there and tried to rescue him but failed, and then they informed Fire Service and Civil Defence Department.



Being informed, firefighters went there and recovered the body from the pond after one hour of searching.



