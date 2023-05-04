Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two drown in Pirojpur, Rangpur

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

A minor child and a man drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Rangpur, in two days.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A minor boy drowned in the Baleshwar River in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Raubel Kazi, 4, son of Jamal Hossain, a resident of Charakhali Village in the upazila.

 According to local sources, the child fell down in the river while playing near its bank along with his friend.

Locals rescued the child and took to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Indurkani Police Station (PS) Enamul Haque confirmed the incident.

RANGPUR: A man drowned in a pond in Satmatha area in the city on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fahim, 40, a resident of Station area in the city.

According to local sources, Fahim slipped into a pond and drowned there when he along with his nephew was trying to catch some dead fishes which were floating on water. Realising the incident, the nephew started shouting for help.

Locals rushed there and tried to rescue him but failed, and then they informed Fire Service and Civil Defence Department.

Being informed, firefighters went there and recovered the body from the pond after one hour of searching.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven to die, two get life term in murder, drug cases
Int’l Dance Day observed in Pabna
24 fire victim families at Naldanga need govt support
Two drown in Pirojpur, Rangpur
3 females ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Jamalpur, Faridpur
World Press Freedom Day observed in districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in Panchagarh, Manikganj, Joypurhat
Man chopped to death at Daulotpur Upazila


Latest News
Youth Test: Pakistan U-19 Cricket team crush Bangladesh U-19 side by 10 wkts
BSPA Suspends Kazi Salahuddin's Honorary Membership
Three arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise in Rajbari
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Over 100 killed as floods hit Rwanda
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Child crushed under easy-bike in Khulna
Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack
National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Bangladesh held
36 held in anti-narcotics drives
Most Read News
Prothom Alo editor gets bail on surrender
Prof Taher murder: Full text verdict published, no bar to execute 2 convicts
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases
PM seeks long-term US partnership to build Smart Bangladesh
Bangladesh has highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, 8th globally: UNICEF
Arsonists BNP-Jamaat must not grab power again: PM
BNP-Jamaat demonstrators leave after PM invites them for talk
Artificial Intelligence threatens 7,800 jobs at tech giant IBM
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Two killed as truck rams three-wheeler in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft