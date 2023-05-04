3 females ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Jamalpur, Faridpur

Three females including an SSC examinee have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Jamalpur and Faridpur, in three days.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The incident took place at Ward No. 5 under Baraigram Municipality at around 10 am.



The deceased was identified as Nazneen Khatun, 26, wife of Iman Ali, a resident of Malipara area under the municipality.



According to locals, Nazneen was depressed as she had been suffering from several diseases for long and could not afford the treatment cost.



Minhaz Uddin Sabbir, 7, the deceased's son, said his mother was suffering from extreme abdominal pain in the morning. After being unable to bear the pain, she hanged herself from the ceiling in front of her children when his father went to Bonpara Bazaar. Realising the incident, the deceased's son and daughter's started crying for help. Locals rushed there and informed police.



Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



JAMALPUR: An SSC examinee allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning as her exam was not good.



Deceased Bushra Barkattullah was the daughter of school teacher Barkatullah of Shreepur Kumaria Village. She had appeared at the SSC examination from Battala High School on Sunday.



Father of the deceased said Bushra was disappointed after Bangla Part-1 exam on Sunday. He said family members found Bushra hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house on Monday morning.



Jamalpur Sadar PS OC Kazi Shahnewaz said an unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this regard.



However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, the OC added.



BHANGA, FARIDPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



Deceased Beauty Akhter, 40, was the wife of Lutfar Rahman, a resident of Saltha Upazila in the district.



According to locals, Beauty committed suicide by hanging herself at night as her husband refused to return money owed from her.



Bhanga PS OC Ziarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in his regard.



