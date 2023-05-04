Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 females ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Jamalpur, Faridpur

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Three females including an SSC examinee have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Jamalpur and Faridpur, in three days.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at Ward No. 5 under Baraigram Municipality at around 10 am.

The deceased was identified as Nazneen Khatun, 26, wife of Iman Ali, a resident of Malipara area under the municipality.

According to locals, Nazneen was depressed as she had been suffering from several diseases for long and could not afford the treatment cost.

Minhaz Uddin Sabbir, 7, the deceased's son, said his mother was suffering from extreme abdominal pain in the morning. After being unable to bear the pain, she hanged herself from the ceiling in front of her children when his father went to Bonpara Bazaar. Realising the incident, the deceased's son and daughter's started crying for help. Locals rushed there and informed police.

Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

JAMALPUR: An SSC examinee allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning as her exam was not good.

Deceased Bushra Barkattullah was the daughter of school teacher Barkatullah of Shreepur Kumaria Village. She had appeared at the SSC examination from Battala High School on Sunday.

Father of the deceased said Bushra was disappointed after Bangla Part-1 exam on Sunday. He said family members found Bushra hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house on Monday morning.

Jamalpur Sadar PS OC Kazi Shahnewaz said an unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this regard.

However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, the OC added.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Beauty Akhter, 40, was the wife of Lutfar Rahman, a resident of Saltha Upazila in the district.

According to locals, Beauty committed suicide by hanging herself at night as her husband refused to return money owed from her.

Bhanga PS OC Ziarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in his regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven to die, two get life term in murder, drug cases
Int’l Dance Day observed in Pabna
24 fire victim families at Naldanga need govt support
Two drown in Pirojpur, Rangpur
3 females ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Jamalpur, Faridpur
World Press Freedom Day observed in districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in Panchagarh, Manikganj, Joypurhat
Man chopped to death at Daulotpur Upazila


Latest News
Youth Test: Pakistan U-19 Cricket team crush Bangladesh U-19 side by 10 wkts
BSPA Suspends Kazi Salahuddin's Honorary Membership
Three arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise in Rajbari
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Over 100 killed as floods hit Rwanda
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Child crushed under easy-bike in Khulna
Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack
National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Bangladesh held
36 held in anti-narcotics drives
Most Read News
Prothom Alo editor gets bail on surrender
Prof Taher murder: Full text verdict published, no bar to execute 2 convicts
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases
PM seeks long-term US partnership to build Smart Bangladesh
Bangladesh has highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, 8th globally: UNICEF
Arsonists BNP-Jamaat must not grab power again: PM
BNP-Jamaat demonstrators leave after PM invites them for talk
Artificial Intelligence threatens 7,800 jobs at tech giant IBM
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Two killed as truck rams three-wheeler in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft