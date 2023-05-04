World Press Freedom Day observed in districts

The World Press Freedom Day-2023 was observed on Wednesday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.



This year's theme of the Day is - 'Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights'.



To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Feni and Kishoreganj.



FENI: Different programmes were organized in the district on the occasion of the Day.



District Youth Journalists Forum (YJFB) organized a discussion meeting at Dr Sajjad Auditorium in the town.



Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Sushen Chandra Sheel was present as the chief guest at the discussion with District YJFB President Shahjalal in the chair.



Daily Prothom Alo Correspondent Abu Taher, Daily Samakal Correspondent Shahjalal Ratan, District Correspondent of DBC News and The Daily Observer Md Abu Taher Bhuiyan, and BTV's Feni Correspondent Shaukat Mahmud, among others, also attended the discussion conducted by YJFB General Secretary (GS) Dalim Hazari.



Earlier, a procession was brought out from Feni Sadar Upazila Health Complex premises, which paraded the main streets of the town.



KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held on Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam premises in the district town.

Kishoreganj Press Club Convening Committee arranged the programme.



Kishoreganj Press Club Convener Advocate ABM Lutfur Rashid Rana presided over the meeting.



Former Press Club President AK Nasim Khan, former vice-president Alam Sarowar Tito, former GS Saiful Malek Chowdhury, former executive member Shafiqul Islam Fakir Moti, incumbent member Sultan Raiyan Bhuiyan Ripon, and Member Secretary Monowar Hossain Rony, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



