Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:12 AM
Zelensky in surprise visit to Finland for Nordic PM summit

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

HELSINKI, May 3: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday to participate in a summit gathering the leaders of the five Nordic nations, the Finnish presidency announced.

Zelensky is set to meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, whose country became NATO's newest member in April, to discuss "Ukraine's defence struggle".

The Ukrainian leader will also hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Jonas Gahr Store, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen and Iceland's Katrin Jakobsdottir.

"In order to be in NATO and support alliances to gain support, fundamental diplomatic work must be done. Ukraine is doing it today," Daria Zarivna, Ukraine's presidential communications adviser wrote on Telegram. All of the Nordic countries have pledged both financial and military support to Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway have also joined in the international effort to supply heavier weapons to Ukraine by donating some of their own Leopard 2 tanks or offering financial support to acquire them.

On Tuesday, Denmark said it was sending 1.7 billion kroner ($250 million) worth of military aid, its biggest donation to date, "to support the forthcoming Ukrainian offensive."     AFP



