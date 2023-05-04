Video
Pakistan overcome Sakib's century to beat young Tigers

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

Pakistan overcome Sakib's century to beat young Tigers

Pakistan overcome Sakib's century to beat young Tigers

Despite a stubborn century of captain Sharear Sakib, Bangladesh Under-19 team failed to resist a 10-wicket defeat to visiting Pakistan Under-19 team in the only youth Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday.

Bangladesh youths' mediocre batting performance in the first innings indeed made the eventual difference.

Put into bat first, the young Tigers were bowled out for paltry 149 with Parvez Rahman Jibon making the highest 56. Sakib contributed 49 runs in the first innings. Wasi Siddique was the only other batter to reach double digit mark with 18 not out.

Amir Hasan claimed 4-29 to rip through Bangladesh batting line up while Muhammad Ismail played a second fiddle to him with 3-41.

Opener Shahzaib Khan led the charge with 174 as Pakistan U19 piled up 420 before being all out in their first innings. Obaid Shahid made 67 while Ali Asfand added 40 as Pakistan took a mammoth 271-run lead.

Wasi Siddique snared 5-86 for Bangladesh while Iqbal Hossain Emon took 4-81.

Thanks to Sakib's 106 and opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibli's 79, Bangladesh U19 put up 292 in their second innings but that only avoided the innings defeat.

Resuming the day four and the final day on 166-3, Bangladesh aimed to bat out the day but Pakistan bowlers, led by Ali Asfand bowled brilliantly to deny the hosts despite Sakib's knock that included 14 fours.

Ali Asfand grabbed 4-66 while Arafat Minhaj bagged 3-49 as Bangladesh failed to survive the day and finally were able to set just 22-run target for Pakistan to win the game.

Pakistan raced to the victory with ease, making 23 for no loss, with Shahzaib Khan remaining not out on 19 and his opening partner Azan Awais on 4.

The two teams now will play five youth ODIs between them followed by a one-off T20.

The first and second one dayers will be held at ZACS on May 6 and 8. The remaining matches will take place at the Shahid Kamaruzzaman Stadium on May 11, 13 and 15 while the one-off T20 is slated to be held on May 17.     �BSS



