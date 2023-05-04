Video
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Wicket-keeper batter Liton Das reached Chelmsford, England on Wednesday to join Bangladesh team which is here to play a three-match ODI series against Ireland.

Liton who had to leave the IPL prematurely due to family emergency left the country at the early hour (1.40AM) on Wednesday.
 
In his first stint in IPL, Lion just played only one match for Kolkata Knight Riders and scored 4 runs.

Another player Mustafizur Rahman, who is the part of Delhi Capitals in IPL is expected to reach country today. He is scheduled to board UK flight today (Thursday).

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who is now in the USA with his family will also join the side very soon, team management sources said.

The team management however expected all of the players to join the team ahead of Bangladesh's practice game against Ireland A, slated to be held on Friday.

The three ODIs against Ireland are scheduled on May 9, 12 and 14. All of the matches will be held in Essex Country Club's home ground Chelmsford.

Meanwhile, after a rest day, Bangladesh started their practice session for the series today.

The series is the part of ICC ODI Super League and is crucial particularly for Ireland as they need to win all of the three matches to directly qualify for the ODI World Cup in India in next October-November.

Ireland are playing the series in England as the weather back in their country will remain inclement in this month.

Bangladesh however had already qualified to the World Cup but they want to keep the winning momentum going on after beating Ireland at home in March by 2-0. Bangladesh also won a one-off Test and three-match T20 series against Ireland at home.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.    �BSS


