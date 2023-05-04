Video
Thursday, 4 May, 2023
Sports

Qatar to play in SAFF Championship

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Sports Reporter

Qatar is likely to play as a guest team in the upcoming SAFF Championship 2023 to be held in Bengaluru, India from 21 June to 3 July. South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) general secretary Anwarul Haque Helal confirmed the media on Wednesday.

Helal also said that they got confirmation that the Qataris will send the national team there. So, it is indeed good news for the SAFF teams that they will be playing against a World cup playing team.

The South Asian football officials were looking for two guest teams to play in the top football event in the region. After the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Malaysia rejected offers, several other nations from the Middle East were invited to play in the SAFF Championship this time. Now, the Qatari officials have shown interest in participating in the event.

Anwarul Haque Helal said, "At last, we got Qatar for the tournament. A second guest team is still uncertain. If the tournament was being held in a FIFA Window, we would not be in such a dilemma. Now, we will be expecting one team from Syria and the Philippines as the second guest team. None of them said anything yet."

He added, "Personally, I believe that getting the eight-team for the tournament will be a tough matter."

He also hinted that there was a chance that it would be a seven-team tournament.

"We have no other option for this. The SAFF Congress will be held on May 6, Saturday in Dhaka. We will discuss the facts. If everyone wants to wait for the eighth team, we will do so. Otherwise, we will take a decision," he said.


