

Tigresses, Lionesses engage in series decider today



The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30am (BST) at P Sara Oval stadium in Colombo.



Bangladesh picked up six Lankan wickets within 152 runs in the first match of the series, when the rain came. The match therefore, declared abandoned while the following game postponed without drawing a ball.



Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary and Lata Mondol make a long batting line-up for Bangladesh, though majority of them are out of form.



Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter and newcomer Sultana Khatun will round their arms as bowlers. Among them, Nahida, Jahanara and Sultana were equal to the task in the troop sans two most experience cogs Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed.



Chamari Athapaththu led side however, must be desperate to keep the trophy at home winning today. Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Prasadini Weerakkody, Rashmi Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Udeshika Prabodhani are the key weapons for Athapaththu to restrict the Tigresses.



The weather forecast showing 2.7 mm rain today in Colombo, which means the sides are going to share points again, which will compel them to share the trophy as well.



However, the two sides will engage for three-match WT20i series. The Twenty20 matches will be held on May 9, 11 and 12 correspondingly before which the travelers will play a T20 warm-up match on May 7.



