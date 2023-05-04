Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Womens tour of Sri Lanka

Tigresses, Lionesses engage in series decider today

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Sports Reporter

Tigresses, Lionesses engage in series decider today

Tigresses, Lionesses engage in series decider today

The two of the three-match ODI series between touring Bangladesh Women's team and hosts Sri Lanka Women's team washed away and hence the 3rd match becomes the series decider.

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30am (BST) at P Sara Oval stadium in Colombo.

Bangladesh picked up six Lankan wickets within 152 runs in the first match of the series, when the rain came. The match therefore, declared abandoned while the following game postponed without drawing a ball.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary and Lata Mondol make a long batting line-up for Bangladesh, though majority of them are out of form.

Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter and newcomer Sultana Khatun will round their arms as bowlers. Among them, Nahida, Jahanara and Sultana were equal to the task in the troop sans two most experience cogs Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed.

Chamari Athapaththu led side however, must be desperate to keep the trophy at home winning today. Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Prasadini Weerakkody, Rashmi Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Udeshika Prabodhani are the key weapons for Athapaththu to restrict the Tigresses.

The weather forecast showing 2.7 mm rain today in Colombo, which means the sides are going to share points again, which will compel them to share the trophy as well.

However, the two sides will engage for three-match WT20i series. The Twenty20 matches will be held on May 9, 11 and 12 correspondingly before which the travelers will play a T20 warm-up match on May 7.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan overcome Sakib's century to beat young Tigers
Messi's PSG future in doubt after suspension over Saudi trip
Smith targets 'bucket list' Ashes win in England
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Qatar to play in SAFF Championship
Tigresses, Lionesses engage in series decider today
Messi's PSG future in doubt after suspension over Saudi trip
FIFA threatens European TV blackout of Women's WC


Latest News
Youth Test: Pakistan U-19 Cricket team crush Bangladesh U-19 side by 10 wkts
BSPA Suspends Kazi Salahuddin's Honorary Membership
Three arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise in Rajbari
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Over 100 killed as floods hit Rwanda
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Child crushed under easy-bike in Khulna
Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack
National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Bangladesh held
36 held in anti-narcotics drives
Most Read News
Prothom Alo editor gets bail on surrender
Prof Taher murder: Full text verdict published, no bar to execute 2 convicts
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases
PM seeks long-term US partnership to build Smart Bangladesh
Bangladesh has highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, 8th globally: UNICEF
Arsonists BNP-Jamaat must not grab power again: PM
BNP-Jamaat demonstrators leave after PM invites them for talk
Artificial Intelligence threatens 7,800 jobs at tech giant IBM
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Two killed as truck rams three-wheeler in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft