Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:11 AM
Home Business

Bangladesh, India to boost collaboration in garment trade

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)   and the Worldex India will strengthen collaboration between garments makers and textile sector of Bangladesh and India to achieve the next level of growth  producing high value products, particularly in textile and apparel sector.

The two organizations will work jointly to bring closer suppliers and exporters of apparel, textile, chemicals, machinery and other raw materials through trade shows and other interactions.

Executive Director of Worldex Arti Bhagat called on BGMEA President Farque Hassan at BGMEA Complex in Uttara in Dhaka on May 2.

Senior Head (Operations & Marketing) of Worldex India Zahir Merchant was also present at the meeting.

They discussed possible collaboration between BGMEA and Worldex India in creating platforms to bring businessmen of both countries together and facilitate more business interactions.

The current business landscape has created huge opportunities for Bangladesh and India to reap mutual trade benefits by assisting each other in the textile and apparel sector.

Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh aims to pursue the next level of growth with high-value added apparels including manmade fibre-based garments, and India is a major supplier of MMF, chemicals, dyes and other raw materials.

"On the other hand India wants to boost its textile exports."

He said the scope is enormous for both the countries given the geographical proximity and the demand-supply match to go for higher level of productivity which will complement each other and make the most of the opportunities.

Faruque Hassain said more direct business interactions between Bangladeshi RMG exporters and Indian textile products suppliers, would help to derive reciprocal trade benefits for both.

He hoped Bangladesh and India trade relationship would be strengthened more in the coming years through many meaningful cooperation.



