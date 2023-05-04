Video
LC opening for imports drops in July-March

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Imports of capital machinery, intermediate goods, consumer goods and industrial raw materials significantly declined in July-March.

The opening of letter of credit (LC) for imports plunged by about 25.38 per cent in the July-March period of the current financial year 2022-23 due to various restrictions on imports.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, LC opening dropped to $51.36 billion in July-March in FY23, a decrease of $17.48 billion compared with that of $68.84 billion in the same period of FY22.

Among the consumer goods, LC opening for import of fruits, onions, milk food and rice dropped by 36.51 per cent, 31.43 per cent, 10.63 per cent and 9.39 per cent respectively in July-March of FY23 against that in the same period in the previous financial year.

Imports of consumer and intermediate goods also decreased by 15.99 and 30.91 per cent, respectively, totalling $6.19 billion and $4.1 billion in the nine months of FY23. LC opening for capital machinery was $2.29 billion in the first nine months of the FY23, compared with that of $5.19 billion in the same period of the previous financial year.

LC settlement or import payments also declined by 5.87 per cent to stand at $57.05 billion in July-March in FY23 compared with that of $60.61 billion in the same period in FY22. The country's forex reserve stood at about $31.18 billion on April 17, down from $44 billion in April 2022 and $48 billion in August 2021.

Since April 2022, the government and the Bangladesh Bank took a series of initiatives, such as imposing high LC margin on imports, especially of non-essential and luxury items, to curb rapid growth of imports and protect the country's reserve.

The cash margin for LCs was initially raised to 25 per cent on April 17, 2022, and has been gradually widened to 100 per cent in phases.

The central bank has also asked banks to provide advance notification for LCs worth more than $3 million andincreased monitoring on imports to prevent misuse or money laundering.

Bankers said imports declined drastically due mainly to dollar shortage in the market, which had compelled many businesses to reduce imports. Furthermore, several banks struggling with the dollar crisis were unable to fulfil their LC payment obligations, resulting in reduction in new LC opening.

The country's trade deficit narrowed to $13.82 billion in July-February period of FY23 compared with  $22.43 billion in the same period in FY22 mainly due to to a fall in imports. Trade deficit reached a record high of $33.25 billion in FY22 from $23.78 billion in the previous financial year.

According to the Bangladesh Bank data, the taka depreciated by 12.5 per cent in the past nine months.  The interbank exchange rate rose to a record Tk 107.4 a dollar on April 6 while the rate was Tk 84.8 a dollar in August 2021.

To stabilise the foreign exchange market, the Bangladesh Bank sold over $11 billion to banks in the past nine months of FY23 while in the whole financial year of 2021-22 it had injected $7.62 billion into the financial market. The dollar sales have also contributed to the decline in the foreign exchange reserve of the country.


