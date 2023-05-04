Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chevron underscores long-standing energy partnership with Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Correspondent

Chevron underscores long-standing energy partnership with Bangladesh

Chevron underscores long-standing energy partnership with Bangladesh

President and Managing Director of Chevron Bangladesh Eric M. Walker called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Washington DC, USA on Tuesday.

The meeting was part of the "US-Bangladesh Economic Cooperation: Shared Vision for Smart Growth" which was organized by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US Bangladesh Business Council.

During their meeting, Walker highlighted Chevron's partnership with Bangladesh, spanning nearly three decades and its role in supplying energy to support the nation's industrial growth and economic development, says a press release.

Walker, said, "As the leading American investor in Bangladesh, we were honored to meet with the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to discuss our role in the country's energy future. Since 1995, Chevron has been delivering affordable, reliable, and ever cleaner energy to Bangladesh.We are committed to working with the people and government of Bangladesh and support to the country's journey to Vision 2041."

Chevron Bangladesh operates three gas fields in the country, which produce over50 per cent of the country's natural gas demand. The company has invested over $3.6 billion in foreign direct investment in Bangladesh, with over $550 million in contracts awarded to local suppliers and contractors in the last 12 years. Chevron has also invested in community programs that focus on healthcare, education, economic development, and disaster relief. Over 97% of our workforce are talented Bangladeshi nationals who use world-class technology to safely deliver energy to Bangladesh.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies, involved in virtually every aspect of the energy industry.

 Chevron Bangladesh operates three gas fields in the northeast of the country. Chevron Bangladesh Block Twelve, Ltd. and Chevron Bangladesh Blocks Thirteen & Fourteen, Ltd. ("Chevron Bangladesh") is the largest producer of natural gas in Bangladesh, accounting for over 50% of total domestic natural gas demand and over 80% of the domestic condensate production. Chevron Bangladesh works with communities across its operations, building long-term partnerships that foster economic development and lasting benefits to them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh, India to boost collaboration in garment trade
LC opening for imports drops in July-March
Regent Airways to be liquidated
Chevron underscores long-standing energy partnership with Bangladesh
Govt to procure 2.65 lakh tonnes of fertilizer, 134.4 lakh MMBtu LNG
DSE falls, CSE rises on volatile trading
Exports fall by 16.52pc in April amid global slowdown
Techno launches smartphone Spark 10 Pro


Latest News
Youth Test: Pakistan U-19 Cricket team crush Bangladesh U-19 side by 10 wkts
BSPA Suspends Kazi Salahuddin's Honorary Membership
Three arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise in Rajbari
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Over 100 killed as floods hit Rwanda
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Child crushed under easy-bike in Khulna
Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack
National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Bangladesh held
36 held in anti-narcotics drives
Most Read News
Prothom Alo editor gets bail on surrender
Prof Taher murder: Full text verdict published, no bar to execute 2 convicts
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases
PM seeks long-term US partnership to build Smart Bangladesh
Bangladesh has highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, 8th globally: UNICEF
Arsonists BNP-Jamaat must not grab power again: PM
BNP-Jamaat demonstrators leave after PM invites them for talk
Artificial Intelligence threatens 7,800 jobs at tech giant IBM
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Two killed as truck rams three-wheeler in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft