Govt to procure 2.65 lakh tonnes of fertilizer, 134.4 lakh MMBtu LNG

The government approved separate proposals for procuring some 2.65 lakh tonnes of fertilizer and 4 cargo load of LNG, among others to meet the growing demand of the country.



The approval at a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase came Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan later brief reporters virtually saying a total of 14 proposals were approved in the meeting.



Under the purchase list Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure 30,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid from M/s Sun International FZE, UAE (local agent: M/s Agro Industrial Input, Dhaka) at a cost of around Taka 184.64 crore at per ton cost of $572 against the previous price of $674.



Mahbub said BCIC would procure 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar under state-level agreement at Taka 95.32 crore cost with per ton fertilizer costing $295.33 against the previous price of $308.67.



BCIC would also procure another 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, Bangladesh with around Taka 105.14 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $325.75 against the previous price of $309.25.



Mahbub further said Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia at a cost of Taka 238.59 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $554.25 against the previous price of $599.75.



The BADC would purchase 50,000 tonnes of MOP fertilizer from Canadian Commercial Corporati at a cost of Taka 226.16 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $420.38 down from the previous price of $444.13 BADC would further procure 25,000 tonnes of TSP fertilizer from GCT, Tunisia at Taka 105.73 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $393.



BADC would also procure 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertilizer from OCP, SA, Morocco under state-level agreement at a cost of Taka 132.67 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $411 against the previous price of $480.



Besides, the government would also purchase 30,000 tonnes of urea from SABIC, Agri, Saudi Arabia with around Taka 105.02 crore.



Mahbub said following four separate proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd. Singapore with around Taka 465.17 crore with per MMBtu LNG costing $10.9788 against the previous price of $13.28.



The Petrobangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd. Singapore with around Taka 528.36 crore with per MMBtu LNG costing $12.47 against the previous price of $13.21.



The Petrobangla would procure another consignment of 33.60 lakh MMBtu from M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd. Singapore with around Taka 503.73 crore while another of 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG M/S Excelerate Energy LP, from US at Taka 516.50 crore.



Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar from a Turkish company at around Taka 64.20 crore where per Kg sugar would cost Taka 82.89 against the previous price of Taka 88.74.



The CCGP meeting also approved a cost variation proposal from the Ministry of Railways on the Padma Bridge Rail Link project.



