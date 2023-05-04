DSE falls, CSE rises on volatile trading

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell while the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose as investors were active in selling and buying respectively on the bourses.



At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 1.61 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 6,269 points.



DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 0.39 points or 0.02 per cent to 1,367. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 1.37 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 2,204.



However, the turnover rose to Tk 863 crore on the DSE from Tk 851 crore , the turnover on Thursday.



Of the issues traded, 64 advanced, 67 declined, and 217 did not see any price movement.



The top 10 companies by turnover (in rupees) are:- Eastern Housing, Unique Hotels, Olympic Industries, Navana Pharma, LafargeHolcim, Rupali Life Insurance, Gemini Sea Food, Genex Infosys, BSC and Sea Pearl Beach.



The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Khan Brothers PP, Midland Bank, Pragati Life Insurance, Heidelberg Cement, Deshbandhu Polymer, BD Thai Aluminum, Gemini Sea Food, National Feed Mill, Aramit Cement and Munnu Agro.



The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Rahima Food, BD Autocars, Orion Infusion, Kohinoor Chemical, Confidence Cement, Monospool Paper, Rupali Life Insurance, Mydas Finance, Shyampur Sugar and ADN Telecom.



At the CSE, the overall value CASPI increased by 9 points. 49 of the 190 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 37 has decreased and the price of 104 has remained unchanged. The total transaction was Tk 11.99 crore.



