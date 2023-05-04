Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 May, 2023, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DSE falls, CSE rises on volatile trading

Published : Thursday, 4 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell while the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose as investors were active in selling and buying respectively on the bourses.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 1.61 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 6,269 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 0.39 points or 0.02 per cent to 1,367. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 1.37 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 2,204.

However, the turnover rose to Tk 863 crore on the DSE from Tk 851 crore , the turnover on Thursday.  

Of the issues traded, 64 advanced, 67 declined, and 217 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by turnover (in rupees) are:- Eastern Housing, Unique Hotels, Olympic Industries, Navana Pharma, LafargeHolcim, Rupali Life Insurance, Gemini Sea Food, Genex Infosys, BSC and Sea Pearl Beach.

The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Khan Brothers PP, Midland Bank, Pragati Life Insurance, Heidelberg Cement, Deshbandhu Polymer, BD Thai Aluminum, Gemini Sea Food, National Feed Mill, Aramit Cement and Munnu Agro.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Rahima Food, BD Autocars, Orion Infusion, Kohinoor Chemical, Confidence Cement, Monospool Paper, Rupali Life Insurance, Mydas Finance, Shyampur Sugar and ADN Telecom.

At the CSE, the overall value CASPI increased by 9 points. 49 of the 190 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 37 has decreased and the price of 104 has remained unchanged. The total transaction was Tk 11.99 crore.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh, India to boost collaboration in garment trade
LC opening for imports drops in July-March
Regent Airways to be liquidated
Chevron underscores long-standing energy partnership with Bangladesh
Govt to procure 2.65 lakh tonnes of fertilizer, 134.4 lakh MMBtu LNG
DSE falls, CSE rises on volatile trading
Exports fall by 16.52pc in April amid global slowdown
Techno launches smartphone Spark 10 Pro


Latest News
Youth Test: Pakistan U-19 Cricket team crush Bangladesh U-19 side by 10 wkts
BSPA Suspends Kazi Salahuddin's Honorary Membership
Three arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise in Rajbari
Liton joins team as Tigers start practice at Chelmsford
Over 100 killed as floods hit Rwanda
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Child crushed under easy-bike in Khulna
Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Kremlin drone attack
National Conference 2023: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Bangladesh held
36 held in anti-narcotics drives
Most Read News
Prothom Alo editor gets bail on surrender
Prof Taher murder: Full text verdict published, no bar to execute 2 convicts
Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque gets bail in 5 cases
PM seeks long-term US partnership to build Smart Bangladesh
Bangladesh has highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, 8th globally: UNICEF
Arsonists BNP-Jamaat must not grab power again: PM
BNP-Jamaat demonstrators leave after PM invites them for talk
Artificial Intelligence threatens 7,800 jobs at tech giant IBM
Fire breaks out in oil warhouse in Patuakhali
Two killed as truck rams three-wheeler in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft