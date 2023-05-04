Exports fall by 16.52pc in April amid global slowdown

Bangladesh's exports faced big shocks in April losing 16.52 percent shipment earning year-on-year basis which seems to be record decline in recent years amid global economic headwinds.



Bangladesh shipped out $3.96 billion worth of products in April, coming short of the $5.05 billion export target for the month, according to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB data released on Wednesday.



Bangladesh showed resilience in maintaining export growth throughout most of the current fiscal year despite disruptions in global economy. But exports fell 2.39 percent in March, the first decline in five months.



The overall exports rose 5.38 percent year-on-year to $45.68 billion in the first ten months of 2022-23, falling short of the $47.31 billion target.



Garment exports however rose 9.09 percent year-on-year to $38.58 billion in July-April period, surpassing the $38.18 billion target set for the period, according to EPB data.



