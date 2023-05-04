Techno launches smartphone Spark 10 Pro

Tecno, an innovative technology brand has unveiled the brand-new Spark 10 Pro, marking a new era in selfie phones in its price segment by combining superior performance with sleek and trendy design.



This device features adjustable dual soft lights on the 32MP ultra-clear front camera available for the SPARK 10 Pro. Allowing the young generation to showcase the best in them and glow as they are, sats a press release.



Powered by MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor, the Spark 10 Pro comes with a massive 16GB (8GB+8GB extended) RAM. It's geared up to elevate performance in all aspects. It also features a hard-wearing starry glass back panel.



Resulting in a premium look and a comfortable feel. All these new additions make the Spark 10 series the ultimate high-performance selfie phone in its price bracket.



Engineered for selfie fanatics, the Spark 10 Pro has a 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera with the latest technology and higher sensitivity. This allows the camera to capture great details with even greater clarity.



In addition, the entire SPARK 10 series comes with dual soft lights on both the front and rear cameras. The built-in soft light provides just the right amount of flash that does not glare. And the intensity of the soft light is adjustable in three levels for different lighting conditions.



To ensure users will always get the perfect selfie, any overexposure is immediately corrected by the Super Flashlight Algorithm. That achieves a balance of brightness between the background and the subject, while concealing users' blemishes and accentuating their beauty.



For creators and gamers, the desire to push boundaries requires top-notch technology, that surpasses expectations. SPARK 10 Pro optimized the performance with MediaTek Helio G88 as well. Which is an octa-core processor that features two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz.



The SPARK 10 series offers an advanced 50MP AI camera supported by ASD mode and 3D LUT technology. Bringing natural shots, that are fully adapted to skin tones. Together with the Intelligent Beauty Mode, SPARK 10 Series delivers flawless and simply stunning portrait photos.



Vlogging is made even more fun with the Spark 10 Pro. The Beauty Mode, AR stickers, HDR, and Bokeh effect. As well as the unique cinematography mode, all apply to videos, which empowers users when filming their daily life in all kinds of scenarios. So users will never miss a wonderful moment, even if it comes unexpectedly.