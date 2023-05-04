

IBBL-Ria Money Transfer hands over motorcycles to winners



Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank handed over the prize to the 9 winners of Dhaka Central, South and North Zone of the bank as chief guest.



Suhail Shamsi, Business Development Director (South Asia) of Ria Money Transfer addressed the programme as guest of honor.



The winner of the prizes are Md. Sumon and Ahsan Ullah, clients of Kapasia Branch, Masud Mridha of Bhulta Branch, Asma Yesmin of Farmgate Branch, Md. Robiul Islam of Madahbdi Branch, Suma Begum of Palash Branch, Harun Rashid of Atibazar Branch, Samsunnahar Begum of Raipura Branch and Mst. Jesmin Parvin of Meradia Sub-branch. Presided over by Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank, J Q M Habibullah, FCS and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors, Mohammed Shabbir and Md. Akij Uddin, Deputy Manging Directors, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, Sikder Md.



Shehabuddin, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Md. Abdur Rob Mridha, Executives Vice presidents of the bank, A.K.M. Nazmul Hossain, Country Manager and Mohammed Arafat Hossain, Assistant Operations Manager of Ria Money Transfer were present on the occasion. Md. Rafiqul Islam, Senior Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech.



The campaign shall run until 14 May 2023 in which one person can win a motorcycle every day among the cash remittance clients of IBBL through Ria Money Transfer from any country in the world.



